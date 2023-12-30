The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 154.5.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Troy -3.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 154.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The average total in Troy's contests this year is 154.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Trojans have gone 6-3-0 ATS this season.

With their .667 ATS win percentages this year, both Troy (6-3-0 ATS) and Coastal Carolina (6-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 4 44.4% 83.3 163.9 71.2 150.7 144.3 Coastal Carolina 6 66.7% 80.6 163.9 79.5 150.7 151.9

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

Troy won nine games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Trojans score 83.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 79.5 the Chanticleers allow.

Troy is 4-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 79.5 points.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 6-3-0 2-0 7-2-0 Coastal Carolina 6-3-0 5-0 6-3-0

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Troy Coastal Carolina 11-3 Home Record 8-8 7-8 Away Record 3-11 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

