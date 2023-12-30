What are UAB's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How UAB ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-0 NR NR 211

UAB's best wins

When UAB beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, who are ranked No. 201 in the RPI, on November 29 by a score of 88-56, it was its signature win of the year so far. With 16 points, Denim DeShields was the top scorer against Mississippi Valley State. Second on the team was Maddie Walsh, with 14 points.

Next best wins

73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 264/RPI) on December 9

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 279/RPI) on November 27

65-53 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 291/RPI) on December 30

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 294/RPI) on November 6

79-39 over Wagner (No. 322/RPI) on December 20

UAB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-0

The Blazers have the most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (nine).

Schedule insights

UAB gets the benefit of the eighth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Blazers' upcoming schedule features 14 games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to UAB's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UAB's next game

Matchup: UAB Blazers vs. Memphis Tigers

UAB Blazers vs. Memphis Tigers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

