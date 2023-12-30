Saturday's contest features the UAB Blazers (9-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) matching up at FAU Arena (on December 30) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-62 victory for UAB, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Blazers' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 63-57 loss to Saint Joseph's (PA).

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 66, Florida Atlantic 62

UAB Schedule Analysis

When the Blazers beat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 253 in our computer rankings, on November 6 by a score of 70-63, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Owls are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 75th-most defeats.

UAB has eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.

UAB 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 253) on November 6

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 264) on November 27

73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 276) on December 9

88-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 29

78-68 at home over Valparaiso (No. 335) on November 25

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 17.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

17.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)

9.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25) Tracey Bershers: 10.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (29-for-66)

10.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (29-for-66) Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Maddie Walsh: 7.0 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game (posting 72.4 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and conceding 60.9 per outing, 117th in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential.

