UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest features the UAB Blazers (9-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) matching up at FAU Arena (on December 30) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-62 victory for UAB, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Blazers' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 63-57 loss to Saint Joseph's (PA).
UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAB 66, Florida Atlantic 62
UAB Schedule Analysis
- When the Blazers beat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 253 in our computer rankings, on November 6 by a score of 70-63, it was their best victory of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Owls are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 75th-most defeats.
- UAB has eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.
UAB 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 253) on November 6
- 85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 264) on November 27
- 73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 276) on December 9
- 88-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 29
- 78-68 at home over Valparaiso (No. 335) on November 25
UAB Leaders
- Mia Moore: 17.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
- Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 12.0 3PT% (3-for-25)
- Tracey Bershers: 10.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (29-for-66)
- Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Maddie Walsh: 7.0 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
UAB Performance Insights
- The Blazers outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game (posting 72.4 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and conceding 60.9 per outing, 117th in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential.
