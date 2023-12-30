UAB vs. Florida Atlantic December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's AAC schedule includes the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) meeting the UAB Blazers (8-2) at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UAB Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAB Players to Watch
- Mia Moore: 18.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Denim DeShields: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tracey Bershers: 12.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jade Weathersby: 10.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maddie Walsh: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Janeta Rozentale: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jada Moore: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mya Perry: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devyn Scott: 3.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.