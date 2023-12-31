Alvin Kamara has a tough matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers allow 92.1 rushing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

On the ground, Kamara has put up a team-best 649 rushing yards on 170 carries (54.1 ypg). He has five rushing touchdowns. Kamara has also grabbed 73 passes for 462 yards while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Kamara vs. the Buccaneers

Kamara vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 4 GP / 39 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 39 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Buccaneers have let two opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has given up one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Buccaneers this season.

The run defense of the Buccaneers is allowing 92.1 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have conceded 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks 10th in the league.

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-118)

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in seven of his 12 opportunities this season (58.3%).

The Saints, who are 13th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.0% of the time while running 43.0%.

He has handled 41.5% of his team's 410 rushing attempts this season (170).

Kamara has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six total touchdowns this season (18.2% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

He has 33 red zone rushing carries (42.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Alvin Kamara Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Kamara Receiving Insights

Kamara, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in nine of 12 games this year.

Kamara has been targeted on 84 of his team's 544 passing attempts this season (15.4% target share).

He has 462 receiving yards on 84 targets to rank 112th in league play with 5.5 yards per target.

Kamara, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kamara has been targeted eight times in the red zone (12.3% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts).

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 9 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 16 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / -11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 14 ATT / 51 YDS / 2 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs

