Auburn vs. North Alabama December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will face the North Alabama Lions (3-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Auburn vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Auburn Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylen Collins: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Shaw: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Alyssa Clutter: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alexis Callins: 17.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Rhema Pegues: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.