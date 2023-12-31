The Auburn Tigers (10-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (4-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Neville Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Lions score 19.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (52.4).

When it scores more than 52.4 points, North Alabama is 4-7.

Auburn is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.1 points.

The Tigers average 69.3 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 72.3 the Lions give up.

When Auburn scores more than 72.3 points, it is 4-0.

North Alabama is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.

The Tigers are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (44.5%).

The Lions make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 8.3% more than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Taylen Collins: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG% JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.8 FG%

6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.8 FG% Sydney Shaw: 8.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

Auburn Schedule