Will Derek Carr Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 17?
With the New Orleans Saints squaring off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Derek Carr a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Derek Carr score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)
- Carr has run for 37 yards on 28 carries (2.5 ypg).
- In 15 games, Carr has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Derek Carr Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|23
|33
|305
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|21
|36
|228
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13
|18
|103
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|127
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|18
|26
|183
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|32
|50
|353
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|33
|55
|301
|1
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|19
|27
|310
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|25
|34
|211
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|13
|18
|110
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|24
|38
|304
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|17
|22
|226
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|18
|26
|119
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|23
|28
|218
|3
|0
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|27
|40
|319
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
