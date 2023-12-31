In the Week 17 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Evan Engram get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Engram has 824 yards on 98 grabs and three TDs. He has been targeted 124 times, and puts up 54.9 yards receiving per contest.

In two of 15 games this year, Engram has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Evan Engram Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0 Week 4 Falcons 8 7 59 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 4 28 0 Week 6 Colts 7 7 41 0 Week 7 @Saints 7 5 45 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 10 88 0 Week 10 49ers 7 4 12 0 Week 11 Titans 6 4 29 0 Week 12 @Texans 8 5 49 0 Week 13 Bengals 9 9 82 1 Week 14 @Browns 12 11 95 2 Week 15 Ravens 6 4 28 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 15 10 95 0

