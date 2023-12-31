Based on our computer model, the Jacksonville Jaguars will defeat the Carolina Panthers when they play at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, December 31 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the Jaguars in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Jaguars rank 12th in total offense (339.5 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.5 yards allowed per game) this year. This season has been difficult for the Panthers on both offense and defense, as they are averaging just 15.7 points per game (fourth-worst) and ceding 25.4 points per game (third-worst).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Panthers vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-6.5) Over (38) Jaguars 29, Panthers 14

Place your bets on the Jaguars-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jaguars Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jaguars a 73.3% chance to win.

Jacksonville has put together an 8-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

In Jacksonville's 15 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The total for this game is 38, 5.5 points fewer than the average total in Jaguars games thus far this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Panthers Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 30.3% chance to win.

Carolina has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing 10 times.

The Panthers have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Carolina and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 15 times this year.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 40.8, which is 2.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaguars vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 22.1 22.9 20.1 23.3 24.3 22.4 Carolina 15.7 25.4 15.3 22.0 16.1 28.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.