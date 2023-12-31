Jaguars vs. Panthers Player Props & Odds – Week 17
One of the best running backs in football will be on display when Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Want to place a wager on one of the top performers in this game between the Jaguars and the Panthers? See below for key facts and figures.
Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds
- Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +420
- Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220
Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds
- Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
More Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|C.J. Beathard
|217.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|Travis Etienne
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Tommy Tremble
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|65.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|Bryce Young
|181.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
|Jonathan Mingo
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
