The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting with the Carolina Panthers (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars put up 3.3 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Panthers allow (25.4).

The Jaguars rack up 42.7 more yards per game (339.5) than the Panthers give up per outing (296.8).

This season, Jacksonville rushes for 27 fewer yards per game (93.9) than Carolina allows per outing (120.9).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 more times (28 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Jaguars Home Performance

In home games, the Jaguars put up 20.1 points per game and concede 23.3. That's less than they score overall (22.1), but more than they allow (22.9).

At home, the Jaguars rack up 315.9 yards per game and give up 370.6. That's less than they gain overall (339.5), but more than they allow (358.5).

In home games, Jacksonville accumulates 226.8 passing yards per game and concedes 245.5. That's less than it gains (245.6) and allows (257.1) overall.

The Jaguars accumulate 89.1 rushing yards per game at home (4.8 less than their overall average), and concede 125.1 at home (23.8 more than overall).

At home, the Jaguars convert 32.4% of third downs and allow 43.1% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (36.4%), and more than they allow (37.4%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Cleveland L 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore L 23-7 NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay L 30-12 CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina - CBS 1/7/2024 at Tennessee - -

