Will Jimmy Graham Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Graham's stats can be found below.
Looking at season stats, Graham has been targeted seven times and has six catches for 39 yards (6.5 per reception) and four TDs.
Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other receiver is on the injury report for the Saints.
Week 17 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Graham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|6
|39
|3
|4
|6.5
Graham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Packers
|1
|1
|8
|1
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|2
|2
|16
|1
|Week 15
|Giants
|2
|2
|9
|1
