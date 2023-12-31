Juwan Johnson will be running routes against the worst passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Johnson's 44 targets have led to 26 catches for 238 yards (and an average of 21.6 per game) and three scores.

Johnson vs. the Buccaneers

Johnson vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 3 GP / 13.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 13.3 REC YPG / REC TD 10 players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

19 players have caught a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Buccaneers surrender 264.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 21 this season (1.4 per game).

Juwan Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson, in five of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Johnson has received 8.1% of his team's 544 passing attempts this season (44 targets).

He has been targeted 44 times this season, averaging 5.4 yards per target.

Johnson has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 9.1% of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With six red zone targets, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 9.2% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

