With the New Orleans Saints taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Lynn Bowden Jr. a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Lynn Bowden Jr. score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Bowden's nine catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 72 yards (12 per game).

Bowden, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Lynn Bowden Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 12 @Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 13 Lions 1 1 5 0 Week 14 Panthers 4 4 24 0 Week 15 Giants 5 3 31 0

