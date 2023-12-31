The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will play the North Alabama Lions (3-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

North Alabama vs. Auburn Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

North Alabama Players to Watch

Alyssa Clutter: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Alexis Callins: 17.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Veronaye Charlton: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Rhema Pegues: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Auburn Players to Watch

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylen Collins: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sydney Shaw: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

