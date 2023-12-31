How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) on December 31, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Lakers Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Lakers Prediction
|Pelicans vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Lakers Player Props
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- New Orleans is 16-7 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.
- The Pelicans average 115.6 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 114.3 the Lakers allow.
- When New Orleans puts up more than 114.3 points, it is 13-5.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans are putting up 116.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 114.9 points per contest.
- Defensively New Orleans has been better in home games this season, giving up 112.2 points per game, compared to 114.1 in road games.
- The Pelicans are sinking 10.8 treys per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 2.4% points worse than they're averaging away from home (11.7, 37.7%).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Murphy III
|Questionable
|Knee
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
