One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Several of the top contributors for the Buccaneers and the Saints will have player props on the table for this contest.

Sign up to bet on the Buccaneers-Saints matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +650

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +400

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Alvin Kamara - 44.5 (-113) 32.5 (-113) Derek Carr 245.5 (-113) - - Juwan Johnson - - 21.5 (-113) Chris Olave - - 70.5 (-113) Rashid Shaheed - - 37.5 (-113) A.T. Perry - - 15.5 (-113)

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 66.5 (-113) Chris Godwin - - 53.5 (-113) Baker Mayfield 228.5 (-113) 6.5 (-113) - Cade Otton - - 23.5 (-113) Trey Palmer - - 17.5 (-113) Rachaad White - 62.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to bet on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.