The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Saints Insights

The Saints rack up 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Buccaneers give up.

The Saints average 21.4 fewer yards per game (334.8) than the Buccaneers allow (356.2).

This year New Orleans runs for 6.6 more yards per game (98.7) than Tampa Bay allows (92.1).

This year the Saints have 18 turnovers, six fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

Saints Away Performance

The Saints score 22.3 points per game away from home (0.2 more than their overall average), and give up 20.4 on the road (0.6 more than overall).

The Saints rack up 362.6 yards per game away from home (27.8 more than their overall average), and give up 330.6 on the road (nine more than overall).

New Orleans racks up 257 passing yards per game in road games (20.9 more than its overall average), and concedes 204.4 in road games (9.7 more than overall).

The Saints accumulate 105.6 rushing yards per game in away games (6.9 more than their overall average), and concede 126.3 in road games (0.6 less than overall).

The Saints' offensive third-down percentage (38.7%) and defensive third-down percentage (35.2%) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 38.6% and 34.8%, respectively.

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Carolina W 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 New York W 24-6 FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles L 30-22 Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 1/7/2024 Atlanta - -

