The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

As the Buccaneers prepare for this matchup against the Saints, here are the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 2.5 42.5 -145 +120

Saints vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have combined with their opponents to score more than 42.5 points in five of 15 games this season.

New Orleans' contests this season have a 41.5-point average over/under, one fewer point than this game's total.

The Saints have covered the spread four times this season (4-10-1).

This season, the Saints have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

New Orleans has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's outings this year have an average point total of 41.5, one fewer point than this game's over/under.

The Buccaneers have compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have been moneyline favorites four times this year. They've finished 3-1.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7%).

Buccaneers vs. Saints Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 21.7 17 20.1 11 41.5 5 15 Saints 22.1 13 19.8 9 41.5 5 15

Saints vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall in its last three contests.

The Saints have hit the over once in their past three games.

In NFC South games, the Saints are scoring fewer points (18) than their overall average (22.1) but also giving up fewer points (18.3) than overall (19.8).

The Buccaneers have scored 24 more points than their opponents this season (1.6 per game), and the Saints have scored 34 more points than their opponents (2.3 per game).

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in its last three games.

In its past three contests, Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice.

The Buccaneers have scored 22.3 points per game this season in divisional games, which is 0.6 more points per game than their overall season average (21.7). Meanwhile, their defense is allowing fewer points in divisional games (17) compared to their overall season average (20.1).

The Buccaneers have scored 24 more points than their opponents this season (1.6 per game), and the Saints have scored 34 more points than their opponents (2.3 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 41.5 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 23.4 22.1 ATS Record 4-10-1 2-5-0 2-5-1 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 2-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 40.6 42.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23 21.9 24 ATS Record 10-5-0 3-4-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-9-0 2-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-2 4-4

