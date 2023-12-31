Should you wager on Tank Bigsby getting into the end zone in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Tank Bigsby score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Bigsby has rushed for 84 yards on 37 carries (7.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Bigsby has also caught one pass for 6 yards (0.5 per game).

Bigsby has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Tank Bigsby Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 13 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Texans 2 10 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Falcons 3 10 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 3 2 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Saints 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 3 9 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Titans 9 21 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Ravens 1 -2 0 0 0 0

