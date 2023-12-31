Sunday's game features the Troy Trojans (3-7) and the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) matching up at Trojan Arena (on December 31) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-70 victory for Troy.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Trojans claimed an 81-66 victory against New Mexico State.

Troy vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Troy vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 76, Georgia State 70

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Schedule Analysis

On December 20, the Trojans picked up their best win of the season, a 98-78 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 138) in our computer rankings.

Troy has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Troy 2023-24 Best Wins

98-78 over SFA (No. 138) on December 20

81-66 over New Mexico State (No. 174) on December 21

71-59 at home over UT Martin (No. 226) on December 9

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG% Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (scoring 74.9 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball while giving up 81.7 per contest to rank 351st in college basketball) and have a -68 scoring differential overall.

Offensively the Trojans have played worse when playing at home this season, scoring 67.8 points per game, compared to 74.8 per game in road games.

Troy surrenders 70.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 97.8 in road games.

