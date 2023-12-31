Troy vs. Georgia State December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) play a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Troy Trojans (3-7), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Troy vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Troy Players to Watch
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
