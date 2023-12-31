The Troy Trojans (3-7) go up against the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in Sun Belt play.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 71.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 81.7 the Trojans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 81.7 points, Georgia State is 2-0.

Troy's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Trojans record 12.8 more points per game (74.9) than the Panthers allow (62.1).

Troy is 3-6 when scoring more than 62.1 points.

Georgia State is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.

The Trojans are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (37.7%).

The Panthers' 41.9 shooting percentage is 3.2 lower than the Trojans have conceded.

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG% Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Schedule