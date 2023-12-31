Zay Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 17 matchup with the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Jones' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 17, Jones has 28 receptions for 274 yards -- 9.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 55 occasions.

Zay Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Jaguars this week: Brenton Strange (LP/foot): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 28 274 40 2 9.8

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 12 @Texans 3 1 10 0 Week 13 Bengals 8 5 78 0 Week 14 @Browns 14 5 29 0 Week 15 Ravens 8 5 59 0

