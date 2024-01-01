In this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Seminal in the Rose Bowl, the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5) over the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0). the Rose Bowl will host the matchup on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 46.5 points for the contest.

Alabama vs. Michigan game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Alabama vs. Michigan statistical matchup

Michigan Alabama 380.5 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.2 (35th) 239.7 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.3 (33rd) 161.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (50th) 218.8 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.5 (61st) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 24 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (48th)

Michigan leaders

In 13 games, Jalen Milroe has passed for 2,718 yards (209.1 per game), with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.5%.

On the ground, Milroe has scored 12 touchdowns and picked up 468 yards.

In 13 games, Jase McClellan has rushed for 803 yards (61.8 per game) and six TDs.

Jermaine Burton has 35 catches for 777 yards (59.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

Alabama leaders

The Wolverines' offense has been carried by Blake Corum, who has rushed for 1,028 yards (79.1 yards per carry) and 24 rushing touchdowns.

In 13 games, J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,630 yards (202.3 yards per game) to go along with 19 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 74.2%.

When he's not moving the ball through the air, McCarthy has run for 146 yards (11.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Roman Wilson has been an integral part of the Wolverines' passing offense in 2023, registering 41 receptions for 662 yards and 11 touchdowns.

