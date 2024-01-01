The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in one of this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinals, where they will meet the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. This matchup has an over/under of 44.5 points.

Michigan sports the 70th-ranked offense this year (380.5 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with only 239.7 yards allowed per game. Alabama has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 313.3 total yards per game (19th-best). Offensively, it ranks 55th by racking up 401.2 total yards per game.

The Crimson Tide are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 489.7 yards per game in their past three games (second-worst in college football). But defensively, they are conceding just 274.3 (16th-best).

The Crimson Tide are putting up 47.3 points per game in their past three games (third-best in college football), and giving up 18.3 (51st).

Alabama is accumulating 267.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (53rd in the nation), and allowing 119.3 per game (seventh-best).

In their past three games, the Crimson Tide have run for 222.0 yards per game (34th in college football), and given up 155.0 on the ground (-3-worst).

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

Alabama's past three contests have all hit the over.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's ATS record is 8-4-0 this year.

The Crimson Tide have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Alabama games have gone over the point total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

Alabama won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Alabama has played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and won that game.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 2,718 yards on 65.5% passing while tossing 23 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 468 yards with 12 scores.

Jase McClellan is his team's leading rusher with 166 carries for 803 yards, or 61.8 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Roydell Williams has piled up 561 yards (on 110 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 777 receiving yards on 35 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has 44 receptions (on 73 targets) for a total of 621 yards (47.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack's 33 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

Dallas Turner has 10.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 12.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

Alabama's leading tackler, Caleb Downs, has 88 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two interceptions this year.

Terrion Arnold has picked off a team-high five passes. He also has 58 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended to his name.

