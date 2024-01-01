The LSU Tigers are double-digit favorites (-10.5) in this season's ReliaQuest Bowl, where they will oppose the Wisconsin Badgers. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET on January 1, 2024, airing on ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • City: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium

LSU vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-10.5) 55.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel LSU (-10.5) 55.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

LSU vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • LSU has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • When playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 5-1.
  • Wisconsin is 5-5-1 ATS this season.
  • The Badgers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

LSU & Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

LSU
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600
Wisconsin
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

