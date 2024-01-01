Monday's game that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) against the North Alabama Lions (6-7) at United Supermarkets Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-64 in favor of Texas Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 1.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Lubbock, Texas

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 82, North Alabama 64

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-18.5)

Texas Tech (-18.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Both Texas Tech and North Alabama are 5-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Red Raiders are 6-5-0 and the Lions are 5-6-0.

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and conceding 74.4 per contest, 265th in college basketball) and have a +45 scoring differential.

North Alabama pulls down 36.9 rebounds per game (169th in college basketball), compared to the 36.6 of its opponents.

North Alabama knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 35.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.3%.

North Alabama and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Lions commit 11.8 per game (181st in college basketball) and force 12.1 (180th in college basketball).

