Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Anniston High School at Donoho School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2

Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Weaver High School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2

Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee County High School at Alexandria High School