Jefferson County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2

2:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

James Clemens High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscaloosa County High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Moody High School