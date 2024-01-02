Jefferson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jefferson County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Clemens High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscaloosa County High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Moody, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
