If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lauderdale County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shoals Christian School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2

6:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Tharptown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Deshler High School