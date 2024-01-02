The Brooklyn Nets (15-18), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center, will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and YES.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and YES

BSNO and YES Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs Nets Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 116 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 113 per outing (12th in the NBA). They have a +99 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by three points per game.

The Nets score 115.6 points per game (13th in NBA) and give up 116.4 (20th in league) for a -25 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average 231.6 points per game between them, 1.1 more than this game's point total.

These teams give up a combined 229.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this contest's total.

New Orleans has covered 18 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

Brooklyn has covered 18 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

Pelicans and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +6600 +3500 - Nets +30000 +15000 -

