On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and YES.

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, YES

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas averages 15.1 points, 10.1 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 58.2% from the field.

Brandon Ingram puts up 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Zion Williamson posts 22.5 points, 6.0 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1.1 blocks.

CJ McCollum averages 21.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 boards.

Nets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gets the Nets 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Nets 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Nets are getting 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this season.

Royce O'Neale gets the Nets 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Nets are receiving 11.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Nicolas Claxton this year.

Pelicans vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Pelicans Nets 115.9 Points Avg. 115.6 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 115.3 48.0% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.7% Three Point % 38.4%

