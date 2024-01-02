The Brooklyn Nets (15-18) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on BSNO and YES. The matchup's over/under is 230.5.

Pelicans vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -6.5 230.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points in 13 of 33 games this season.

New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 228.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Pelicans have compiled an 18-15-0 record against the spread.

This season, New Orleans has won 10 out of the 18 games, or 55.6%, in which it has been favored.

This season, New Orleans has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs Nets Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 13 39.4% 116 231.6 113 229.4 229.2 Nets 14 42.4% 115.6 231.6 116.4 229.4 229.4

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

The Pelicans have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

At home, New Orleans sports a better record against the spread (11-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-8-0).

The Pelicans average 116 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 116.4 the Nets give up.

New Orleans has a 13-2 record against the spread and a 12-3 record overall when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Pelicans vs. Nets Betting Splits

Pelicans and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 18-15 4-5 16-17 Nets 18-15 1-5 17-16

Pelicans vs. Nets Point Insights

Pelicans Nets 116 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 13-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-8 12-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-10 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 14-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-2 16-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-2

