Pelicans vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (15-18) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on BSNO and YES. The matchup's over/under is 230.5.
Pelicans vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-6.5
|230.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 230.5 points in 13 of 33 games this season.
- New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 228.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Pelicans have compiled an 18-15-0 record against the spread.
- This season, New Orleans has won 10 out of the 18 games, or 55.6%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, New Orleans has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs Nets Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|13
|39.4%
|116
|231.6
|113
|229.4
|229.2
|Nets
|14
|42.4%
|115.6
|231.6
|116.4
|229.4
|229.4
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Pelicans have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- At home, New Orleans sports a better record against the spread (11-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-8-0).
- The Pelicans average 116 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 116.4 the Nets give up.
- New Orleans has a 13-2 record against the spread and a 12-3 record overall when scoring more than 116.4 points.
Pelicans vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|18-15
|4-5
|16-17
|Nets
|18-15
|1-5
|17-16
Pelicans vs. Nets Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Nets
|116
|115.6
|12
|13
|13-2
|12-8
|12-3
|10-10
|113
|116.4
|12
|20
|14-7
|14-2
|16-5
|14-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.