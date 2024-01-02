The Nashville Predators (20-16-1) are -275 on the moneyline to win when they host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2), who have +220 odds, on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has played 16 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Predators are 8-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 34 times this season, and upset their opponent in 10, or 29.4%, of those games.

Nashville is yet to play with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Chicago is 3-9 when it is underdogs of +220 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 4-5-1 6.2 3 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3 3.1 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-4 6-3-1 6.2 2.4 4.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.4 4.5 6 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

