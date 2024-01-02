Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Saint Clair County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pell City High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2

5:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Springville High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Moody High School