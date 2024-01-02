Tuesday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 AAC) against the UAB Blazers (6-5, 0-0 AAC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UAB vs. UTSA Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

UAB Players to Watch

Eric Gaines: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Yaxel Lendeborg: 9.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK Javian Davis: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Alejandro: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Efrem Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

UTSA Players to Watch

Christian Tucker: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Carlton Linguard: 10.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Trey Edmonds: 7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

UAB vs. UTSA Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank 93rd 78.8 Points Scored 76.2 152nd 343rd 79.8 Points Allowed 74.9 279th 37th 41.1 Rebounds 38.8 88th 57th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 11.6 30th 24th 10.0 3pt Made 5.2 339th 115th 14.5 Assists 12.5 252nd 117th 11.1 Turnovers 11.4 146th

