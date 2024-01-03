Wednesday's contest between the Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) and the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at Pete Hanna Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-72 and heavily favors Samford to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Samford vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 84, Chattanooga 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-12.1)

Samford (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Samford has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Chattanooga is 4-7-0. Both the Bulldogs and the Mocs are 6-5-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Samford has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 contests. Chattanooga has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +198 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.2 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 75 per contest (274th in college basketball).

Samford wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It records 39.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 64th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.2 per contest.

Samford hits 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 3.8 more than its opponents (6.9).

The Bulldogs' 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 41st in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 76th in college basketball.

Samford has won the turnover battle by 2.0 turnovers per game, committing 14.6 (343rd in college basketball action) while forcing 16.6 (10th in college basketball).

