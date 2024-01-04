Troy vs. Georgia Southern January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Georgia Southern Eagles (9-2) against the Troy Trojans (3-7) at 6:00 PM ET.
Troy vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Troy Players to Watch
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Terren Ward: 22.5 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Simone James: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Eden Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Torrion Starks: 7.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lydia Freeman: 5.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
