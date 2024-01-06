Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-12, 0-0 SWAC) play the Alabama State Hornets (4-7, 0-0 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on YouTube.
Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Antonio Madlock: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- CJ Hines: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Micah Octave: 4.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sean Smith: 6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Range: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- Rayquan Brown: 15.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Sanders: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arecko Gipson: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Danny Washington: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Walter Hamilton: 2.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Stat Comparison
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama State Rank
|363rd
|48.8
|Points Scored
|72.2
|247th
|359th
|84.3
|Points Allowed
|76.1
|296th
|363rd
|28.0
|Rebounds
|40.7
|42nd
|282nd
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|53rd
|363rd
|3.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|148th
|363rd
|7.3
|Assists
|12.2
|274th
|356th
|15.2
|Turnovers
|11.2
|126th
