Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Florida International Panthers (8-5) meeting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) at 1:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

Kristol Ayson: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Keiara Griffin: 6.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Rachel Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Asia Barclay: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida International Players to Watch

Mya Kone: 10.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Ajae Yoakum: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Courtney Prenger: 11.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Kaliah Henderson: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

