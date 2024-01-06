North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The North Alabama Lions (6-7, 0-0 ASUN) face the Central Arkansas Bears (3-10, 0-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN teams at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Fulcher: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tucker Anderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ubong Abasi Etim: 5.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Johannes Kirispuu: 7.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison
|North Alabama Rank
|North Alabama AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|113th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|69.2
|300th
|264th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|75.6
|291st
|174th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|35.8
|223rd
|230th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|117th
|148th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.0
|137th
|238th
|12.7
|Assists
|13.2
|210th
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|268th
