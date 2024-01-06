The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Trojan Arena. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Troy Players to Watch

Christyon Eugene: 16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Rigsby: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Thomas Dowd: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Tre'Von Spillers: 12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK Donovan Gregory: 13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Abson: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK CJ Huntley: 9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Myles Tate: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Troy vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison

Troy Rank Troy AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank 35th 83.3 Points Scored 79.6 80th 192nd 71.2 Points Allowed 64 36th 32nd 41.2 Rebounds 42.7 17th 14th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd 45th 9.4 3pt Made 7.6 171st 76th 15.7 Assists 15.9 63rd 319th 13.8 Turnovers 9.4 31st

