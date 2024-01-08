The Alabama State Hornets (0-10) meet a fellow SWAC squad, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-8), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET.

Alabama State vs. UAPB Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Alabama State Players to Watch

Cordasia Harris: 10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Dakiyah Sanders: 2.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

2.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Whitney Dunn: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

UAPB Players to Watch

Zaay Green: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jelissa Reese: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Coriah Beck: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Maya Peat: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Maori Davenport: 5.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

