Wednesday's CUSA schedule includes the Liberty Flames (10-3, 0-0 CUSA) versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 0-0 CUSA), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

  • KyKy Tandy: 17.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juwan Perdue: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Quincy Clark: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mason Nicholson: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Liberty Players to Watch

  • Zach Cleveland: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kyle Rode: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kaden Metheny: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Joseph Venzant: 6.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Stat Comparison

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank
84th 79.2 Points Scored 70.1 286th
8th 59.5 Points Allowed 62.1 15th
132nd 37.7 Rebounds 38.4 108th
184th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.1 108th
8th 10.8 3pt Made 5.4 331st
26th 17.5 Assists 11.4 317th
9th 8.6 Turnovers 12.8 268th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.