Thursday's SoCon schedule includes the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-4) playing the Samford Bulldogs (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET.

Samford vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Samford Players to Watch

Emily Bowman: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.7 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.7 BLK Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Nevaeh Brown: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Folley: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jakhyia Davis: 6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Journee McDaniel: 6.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

