The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Samford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Samford Players to Watch

  • Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • Kobe Langley: 10.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Atwell: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Breath: 6.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Samford vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

Samford Rank Samford AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank
5th 90.2 Points Scored 82.0 46th
277th 75.0 Points Allowed 69.9 150th
62nd 39.7 Rebounds 38.9 89th
60th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th
11th 10.7 3pt Made 10.5 12th
4th 20.5 Assists 15.5 79th
341st 14.6 Turnovers 9.2 17th

