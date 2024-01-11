South Alabama vs. James Madison January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) meeting the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. James Madison Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Isiah Gaiter: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Millender: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maxwell Land: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
James Madison Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 15.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrence Edwards: 17.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Michael Green III: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julien Wooden: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
South Alabama vs. James Madison Stat Comparison
|James Madison Rank
|James Madison AVG
|South Alabama AVG
|South Alabama Rank
|1st
|92.6
|Points Scored
|74.4
|195th
|222nd
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|74.6
|272nd
|43rd
|40.6
|Rebounds
|34.1
|281st
|83rd
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|321st
|35th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|7.1
|224th
|25th
|17.6
|Assists
|10.4
|340th
|164th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|9.3
|22nd
