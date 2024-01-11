Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) against the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) at 6:00 PM ET.

South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Game Information

South Alabama Players to Watch

Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

